UltimoGG Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. UltimoGG has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UltimoGG

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltimoGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

