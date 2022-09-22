Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225,262.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $647,318.32 and $225,262.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00013326 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

