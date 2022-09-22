Unipilot Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.85 Million (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Unipilot has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unipilot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unipilot

Unipilot was first traded on July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unipilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unipilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

