Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 8498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Unisys Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Unisys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unisys by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Unisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.