UnitedCrowd Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnitedCrowd Profile

UnitedCrowd was first traded on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UnitedCrowd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

