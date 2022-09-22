Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.89

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.