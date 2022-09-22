Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.89

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

