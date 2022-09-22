UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

