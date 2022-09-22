Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $159,773.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,152,264 coins. Vabble’s official website is www.vabble.com. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

