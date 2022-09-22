Validity (VAL) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Validity has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $156,090.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00007871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,670,805 coins and its circulating supply is 4,665,404 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

