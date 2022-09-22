Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 218.06 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.17 million and a P/E ratio of 398.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.12. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 211.12 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.32).
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.