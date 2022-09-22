Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 218.06 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.17 million and a P/E ratio of 398.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.12. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 211.12 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.32).

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

