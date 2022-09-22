Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $53,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

