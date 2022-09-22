Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 6,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,921. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.