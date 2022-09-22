Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 818,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

