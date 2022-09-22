Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 923,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

