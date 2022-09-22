Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

