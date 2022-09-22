Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

