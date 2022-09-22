Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Ballast Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 86,209 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

