Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.