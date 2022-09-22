Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 475.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BIV opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

