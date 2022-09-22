Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,541. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

