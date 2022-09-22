Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

