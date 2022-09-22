Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

