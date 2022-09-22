Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

