Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.28. 20,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

