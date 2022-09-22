Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,417. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

