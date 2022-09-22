Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Domani Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

