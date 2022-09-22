Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Steph & Co.’s Largest Position

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.2% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.55. 539,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

