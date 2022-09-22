Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust CO. of NH

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.5% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,766,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.83. The company had a trading volume of 163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.