Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.31 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.