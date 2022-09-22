Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.95. 6,337,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,048,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.