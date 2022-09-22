Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.95. 6,337,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,048,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
