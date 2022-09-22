Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

