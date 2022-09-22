Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,668. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.