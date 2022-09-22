Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises 4.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 12,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (VFQY)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.