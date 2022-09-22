Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises 4.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 12,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.

