Velas Achieves Market Cap of $97.98 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.98 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00072195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007848 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,353,228,801 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

