Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE VNTR opened at $1.26 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

