Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.53

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 2039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 910.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

