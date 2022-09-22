Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,437. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 27.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 30.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

