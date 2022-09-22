Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

