Vidya 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $746,500.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $746,500.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Vidya Profile

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

