Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 128500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Visionstate

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.