Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,539 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 16,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.