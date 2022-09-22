Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,217.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

