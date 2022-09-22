Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

