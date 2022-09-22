Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 88,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWM traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 579,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

