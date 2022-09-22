Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

American Express stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



