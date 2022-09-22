Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.