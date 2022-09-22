Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $423,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.26. 1,719,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,246,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
