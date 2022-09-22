Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.