Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $280.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,652. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,417. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

