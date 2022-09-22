Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.33

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 315070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.